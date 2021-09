The biggest metric meme stock traders focus on is probably short interest. One large investment firm recently announced it took profits in GameStop. It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy. Several other names, including original meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME) are moving higher. As of 3:50 p.m. EDT, GameStop, apparel retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR), cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) were moving as follows:

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO