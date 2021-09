Wildfires and droughts exacerbated by the climate crisis have already taken a devastating toll on the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains in the US West. Now, researchers have taken clues from the past to discover that global heating has also impacted the range’s aquatic ecosystems in rivers and lakes. A study, published this week, used fossils and sediments to discover that water and nutrient concentrations are at the lowest levels in the past 3,000 years.Researchers from the University of Kentucky collected sediment core samples from the bottom of June Lake, east of Yosemite National Park. They also looked at the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO