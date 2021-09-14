CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Game About Playing as a Spider Also Has an Excellent Arachnophobia Mode

Warning: This story contains depictions of cartoonish spiders. Webbed is an exceptionally cute platformer where players control a tiny lil' spider whose partner has been kidnapped by a very mean bird. Even though the main character is made of pixels and meant to make you go "aww," it's still a dang spider and lots of people—at least 3.5 percent of the US population, according to a 1996 study—have a form of spider phobia.

