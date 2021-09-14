L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

After 13 straight days of drops, Los Angeles County saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals, but the number is still dramatically lower than it was just two weeks ago, the latest data show.
The continued spread of the Delta variant has managed to erase months of progress by causing COVID-19 to surge again—especially among the unvaccinated. Of course, large gatherings make transmission even more likely, which is why some public health departments have enacted regulations that limit the size of crowds or require that anyone in attendance has received their shots. The latest example of this is in Los Angeles, where unvaccinated people will be banned from visiting popular amusement parks, including Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood, when new regulations go into effect early next month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about several refugees from Afghanistan testing positive for a deadly virus called Measles. It's highly contagious and unvaccinated people frequently require hospitalization.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While federal health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shot advisability, health officials in Minnesota on Wednesday reported 1,642 additional virus cases and 14 more deaths.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the total reported cases at 692,029 and deaths attributed to the virus at 8,025 since the pandemic began.
Surging cases due to the Delta variant have been accompanied by rising hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 214 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds, with an additional 580 patients needing non-ICU beds. That’s compared to less than 100 total COVID patients...
Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a new at-home COVID-19 testing program during a news conference on Tuesday. Test results could come back in about 15 minutes, state officials say.
Polis says the state bought 2 million Binax rapid tests which can be delivered to your home. Coloradans can order eight free tests which should arrive within four to six days.
“It’s an extra security level to identify any infection earlier and identify if it’s indeed COVID, to take that extra step and protect yourself and others,” Polis said.
The new program comes as the state reported nearly 1,800 new...
California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge.The nation's most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial" coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high," defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week. California's rate is 94 cases per 100,000. By comparison, Texas is 386 and Florida is 296. State health experts say relatively high vaccination...
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
Colorado plans to get all nursing home residents in the state a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next three weeks, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday — though federal health officials have yet to give a green light. The governor also urged older Coloradans to get booster shots...
LOS ANGELES — The woman said she was racked with pain and disbelief on the hospital bed, her belly slick with ultrasound gel, when a hospital worker delivered the news: There was a baby inside her. It was a boy. Six months along. And his heart wasn’t beating. For months,...
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen below 2,000, but medical officials cautioned Monday that hospitals and intensive care units remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline. After weeks of a near vertical upward trajectory in hospitalizations — as the highly...
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously today to seek funding to increase rental subsidies for the homeless in partnership with the county Department of Health Services -- particularly for those with health problems and mental health needs.
Horry County saw a bump in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday. From Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, DHEC reported the county had 1,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 12.4% increase from the week before with 1,102 confirmed cases. As of...
