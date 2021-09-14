CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. County COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

By City News Service
After 13 straight days of drops, Los Angeles County saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals, but the number is still dramatically lower than it was just two weeks ago, the latest data show.

