CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

You could win tickets to see Brittany Howard at the Hollywood Bowl!

KTLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of KCRW’s World Festival, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard is coming to the Hollywood Bowl this Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at HollywoodBowl.com. Our friends at the Hollywood Bowl have furnished some tickets for KTLA viewers to win. Text BRITTANY, JAIME or BOWL to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to see Brittany Howard live in concert from Section K1 bench seats this Saturday, September 18th at the Hollywood Bowl, plus a parking pass. She’ll be joined by special guests Jamila Woods and Georgia Anne Muldrow. Message and data rates apply. It’s going to be an amazing show — good luck!

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Brittany Howard Reimagines Herself

Brittany Howard Reimagines Herself: It’s been three years since the Alabama Shakes went on hiatus, and my has Brittany Howard ever used that time wisely! Her debut album Jaime came out in September 2019, and this July she released a remix album called Jaime (Reimagined). “Making Jaime was so much...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

My Morning Jacket & Brittany Howard played Forest Hills Stadium (pics, setlists)

My Morning Jacket's tour hit NYC for two nights at Forest Hills Stadium on Friday and Saturday (9/10 and 9/11). They played entirely different sets each night with no repeats: Friday got "Wordless Chorus," "Run It," "Dondante," "Touch Me, I'm Going To Scream Pt. 1" and more, while Saturday night got "One Big Holiday," "Golden," two Marvin Gaye covers ("Mercy Mercy Me" and "What's Going On"), "Touch Me I'm Going to Scream Pt. 2" and more.
MUSIC
South Pasadena News

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER in Concert at Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Thomas Wilkins with special guest Baaba Maal will play the musical score of “Black Panther” live at the Hollywood Bowl along with the screening of the film. In 2018, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Common & Brittany Howard Collaborate On Gorgeous New Song "Saving Grace"

Common is one of the most respected veterans in the hip-hop world and over the past few years, he has always made sure to speak on pressing issues in his music. The artist is a poet in its truest form and his new projects always provide some incredible lyricism and flows. On Friday, he dropped off A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2 which contains an array of features. On the song "Saving Grace," we get a feature from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, who sounds fantastic when paired with Common's rapping.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
myq105.com

Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Gabriel Iglesias

Tune in to Q105 at 530 with Mason Dixon all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gabriel Iglesias at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on January 28th, 2022. Gabriel Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
TAMPA, FL
963kklz.com

Tune In For A Chance To WIN Tickets To See The Foo Fighters

96.3 KKLZ has your tickets to rock with The Foo Fighters in Las Vegas at The Park Theater at The Park/MGM!. Listen each weekday at 4:10 pm to Larry Martino and his “Mystery Melody” for a chance to WIN tickets to see The Foo Fighters during their dates on Thursday, December 2nd or Saturday, December 4th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
qrockonline.com

Win Tickets to Knotfest

Listen to Dawn in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Knotfest Roadshow!. She will be giving them away every afternoon with the 4 o’clock 4play. Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange Tuesday, September 28th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
ENTERTAINMENT
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to a preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark”

If you miss “The Sopranos,” we’ve got some good news for you. New Line Cinema’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” the much-anticipated film prequel to the show, is coming out October 1st in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX. Our partners at Warner Bros. Entertainment have furnished a special prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text TONY to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to a special preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark” at AMC The Grove 14 movie theaters, plus a $100 VISA gift card! Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
Brittany Howard
SFStation.com

Win Tickets to See G-Eazy at Vanity

The Oakland native, G-Eazy is holding his official album release party for “These Things Happen Too” at Vanity, on September 18th, 8pm – 3am at Vanity. * By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Your signup information may be shared with the business connected with this giveaway, contest or survey. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via either e-mail or text. SF Station and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.
OAKLAND, CA
1057kokz.com

Win Tickets to Menopause the Musical

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for over 20 years!
ENTERTAINMENT
95 Rock KKNN

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Get the Led Out

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Get the Led Out at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park tickets. Get the Led Out will be performing at the Las Colonias Amphitheater on Friday, September 24 starting at 7:30 p.m. We have a pair of tickets for you to enjoy the best Led Zeppelin tribute bands.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Win BLACK CROWES Tickets

Tune in today at 4:10pm for your chance to win free tickets before you can buy them to see BLACK CROWES in concert in The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay November 18 or 19, 2021!. "Hard To Handle" by The Black Crowes from the album Shake Your Money Maker...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Kcrw#Ktla
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to see VINTAGE TROUBLE at The Ford on 9/16!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see VINTAGE TROUBLE with LADY BLACKBIRD at The Ford on Thursday, September 16th!. Vintage Trouble has honed their show on the road, playing with rock legends like The Who and The Rolling Stones—and they've clearly picked up a few tips on how to work a crowd with their old-school rhythm-and-blues-powered rock'n'soul. Don't miss them with Lady Blackbird at The Ford on September 16!
MUSIC
ComicBook

Black Panther to Have Live-to-Picture Performance at Hollywood Bowl

Black Panther quickly became a classic in the world of superhero blockbusters when it was released in 2018, with elements of the film earning critical acclaim and even Academy Awards. Among them is the film's award-winning score from Ludwig Goransson — and it looks like viewers will soon get a chance to experience it in a whole new way. According to a new report from Variety, the score from Black Panther will be performed in three live-to-picture performances at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. The experience will be performed on September 10th, September 11th, and September 12th, courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Sengalese singer Baaba Maal, and an ensemble of African drummers. The performance will be conducted by Thomas Wilkins, principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.
MOVIES
92.7 WOBM

Win Tickets to See Dua Lipa Before You Can Buy Them

Dua Lipa is bringing her Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 to Prudential Center in Newark on March 4, 2022. Rock out with your bestie to "New Rules," "Don't Start Now," "Levitating," "Love Again," and all of the hits. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 am through Live Nation,...
NEWARK, NJ
963kklz.com

Win ALANIS MORISSETTE Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (9/20-9/24, 2021) and play “Martino’s Mystery Melody” for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see ALANIS MORISSETTE performing in T-Mobile Arena on Saturday October 2, 2021! Plus, special guests Garbage and Liz Phair!. Follow us!! 👍. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kklz963/. Facebook:...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
97.9 WGRD

Win Soundcheck Passes & Tickets To See Blue October

Blue October is hitting the Intersection on Friday night and we have your chance to win passes to the exclusive Soundhcek Party with the band and tickets to the show. Just fill out the form below to get in the running for VIP access to the exclusive Soundcheck Party with the band and tickets to the show.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy