Homer City, PA

FOOD DISTRIBUTION DEADLINE FOR CENTER TWP/HOMER CITY PROGRAM EXTENDED

 8 days ago

Registration has been extended for a food distribution program for residents in Center Township and Homer City Borough. The program is set for October 9th at the Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, Aultman Fire Department and Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Lucernemines from 1-4. The original deadline was Saturday, September 11th, but Center Township Supervisor Jim Gatskie said they didn’t get as many people registered as they expected, so the deadline was extended to September 30th.

