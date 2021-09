Special Olympics Florida’s Push To Build A More Accepting World. Campaign Includes Events Across Florida to Support People with Intellectual Disabilities. Boca Raton, FL – Special Olympics Florida announced today new races and events for fall 2021, as part of its “Race for Inclusion” campaign, a nine-month initiative to encourage communities around the state to be more accepting, respectful, and inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities (ID). The statewide effort is a celebration of diversity and a movement to end the isolation and injustices faced by people with ID.

