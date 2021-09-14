Mac the robotic dog breaking ground in construction technology
By Abigail Woods
Auburn Plainsman
8 days ago
Mac, the Boston Dynamics spot, is the McWhorter School of Building Science’s latest acquisition in novel construction robotics. Named after Earlon McWhorter, Mac serves as a mobility platform. He has four legs and can be either semi or fully autonomous according to Eric Wetzel, assistant professor at the McWhorter School...
Novva Data Centers, a world-class data center company soon to launch with the largest data center in Utah, has unveiled a unique and futuristic “workforce” to surveil its high-end facility. Novva has worked hand in hand with Boston Dynamics and Brigham Young University to customize the SPOT® robotic dog platform as a key component to the security system at the 100 acre Novva campus in West Jordan.
The National Science Foundation has announced it is providing $2 million to a University of Michigan-led research team in Ann Arbor to enable robots to learn from workers at construction sites. The goal is to make the industry safer and more attractive to workers. “Construction is much more dynamic and...
We see a lot of concepts in this industry. Lots of big ideas, silly gimmicks, and the promise of things to come. So when some nugget of technology does materialise in the real world to be used in real things, it's a nice surprise. You'll remember us talking about Boston...
