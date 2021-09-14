CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac the robotic dog breaking ground in construction technology

By Abigail Woods
Auburn Plainsman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac, the Boston Dynamics spot, is the McWhorter School of Building Science’s latest acquisition in novel construction robotics. Named after Earlon McWhorter, Mac serves as a mobility platform. He has four legs and can be either semi or fully autonomous according to Eric Wetzel, assistant professor at the McWhorter School...

www.theplainsman.com

