First look: Georgia Tech at Clemson odds and lines

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) and Clemson Tigers (1-1) meet at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Yellow Jackets bounced back from an embarrassing opening day loss to Northern Illinois, roughing up Kennesaw State of the FCS by a 45-17 count last weekend. The Ramblin’ Wreck piled up 402 total yards of offense en route to covering the 20-point number.

The Tigers, No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, rebounded from a 10-3 showdown loss to Georgia. They hammered South Carolina State of the FCS 49-3. They did not cover the huge spread, but gained some confidence with 504 total yards of offense.

Georgia Tech at Clemson odds, spread and lines

Money line: Georgia Tech +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Clemson -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100)

Georgia Tech +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Clemson -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Georgia Tech +28.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Clemson -28.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Georgia Tech +28.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Clemson -28.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 1-1

Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 1-1 ATS : Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 0-2

: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 0-2 O/U: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 0-2

Georgia Tech at Clemson head-to-head

The Yellow Jackets actually led the all-time series 50-33-2, although the Tigers have won six straight meetings dating back to Nov. 15, 2014.

Last season Clemson rolled Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta by a 73-7 score. The point total actually tied the most ever scored in this series, but it actually wasn’t the largest margin of victory. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 73-0 back on Oct. 17, 1903, also in Atlanta.

