CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

First look: Georgia Tech at Clemson odds and lines

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lrTf_0bvalJBr00

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) and Clemson Tigers (1-1) meet at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Yellow Jackets bounced back from an embarrassing opening day loss to Northern Illinois, roughing up Kennesaw State of the FCS by a 45-17 count last weekend. The Ramblin’ Wreck piled up 402 total yards of offense en route to covering the 20-point number.

The Tigers, No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, rebounded from a 10-3 showdown loss to Georgia. They hammered South Carolina State of the FCS 49-3. They did not cover the huge spread, but gained some confidence with 504 total yards of offense.

Georgia Tech at Clemson odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Georgia Tech +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Clemson -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia Tech +28.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Clemson -28.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 1-1
  • ATS: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 0-2
  • O/U: Georgia Tech 1-1 | Clemson 0-2

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

Georgia Tech at Clemson head-to-head

The Yellow Jackets actually led the all-time series 50-33-2, although the Tigers have won six straight meetings dating back to Nov. 15, 2014.

Last season Clemson rolled Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta by a 73-7 score. The point total actually tied the most ever scored in this series, but it actually wasn’t the largest margin of victory. Clemson beat Georgia Tech 73-0 back on Oct. 17, 1903, also in Atlanta.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Joe Williams on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Kennesaw State Of The Fcs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Georgia Tech 1300#Ats#Georgia Tech 28 5#Espn#Sportsbookwire
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: DJ Uiagalelei needs reps to settle into Tigers offense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has faith in Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei but believes the first-year starter needs reps to get settled. “DJ’s still, people expected him because he played against BC and Notre Dame and threw for however many yards, it was just like no problem, put DJ in,” Herbstreit said. “And I think it was a reality check on he is still a young kid. His future is bright but give him a chance to kind of get settled in and kind of get some reps like any human being needs. Can’t wait to see where he is mid-season in the ACC and where the whole [Clemson] offense is.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Former Georgia Star’s Comment About Alabama Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a close 31-29 win over the Florida Gators. Nick Saban and company survived after Florida’s late two-point conversion – which would have tied the game – failed. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs routed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 40-13.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy