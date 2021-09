CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday laid out her $16.7 billion budget proposal in front of the City Council. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are calling the mayor’s proposal a good-news budget despite a massive shortfall of $733 million. And the mayor’s goals are lofty when it comes to the hundreds of millions of dollars she wants to invest in new programs, courtesy of the federal government. Priority number one continues to be closing that budget gap. “And we propose to do this without any new taxes, no reduction in city services, and no layoffs,” Mayor Lightfoot...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO