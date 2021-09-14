CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna feud as German left "upset" by fellow F1 icon

By Fraser Watson
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03G0jZ_0bvaijq000

It was the great F1 rivalry that never was.

Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, then of Benetton and Williams respectively, were tipped to battle out for the Drivers' Championship in 1994 when tragedy struck.

Schumacher had launched the challenge by winning at Senna’s home in Interlagos, and then repeating the feat in the Pacific Grand Prix, to build up a 20-point lead over the Brazilian going into the San Marino Grand Prix.

At Imola, Senna responded by taking pole, but during the race the three-time world champion suffered fatal injuries in a horrific crash, and died at the age of 44.

Prior to that tragic day however, relations between the two legends had been fractious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARvfH_0bvaijq000
Ayrton Senna speaks to Michael Schumacher at the 1992 French Grand Prix ( Image: Getty Images)

Tensions first arose at the French Grand Prix in 1992 when Schumacher, then just 23, spun Senna out on the first lap and later felt the Brazilian’s wrath. During the red flag period, Senna marched onto the grid and gave the German a lengthy dressing down.

Now in the new Netflix documentary Schumacher , former Benetton technical director Ross Brawn reveals what caused the "friction" between the pair.

"I don't think Michael set out to try and upset him (Senna)," said Brawn.

"I think Michael was racing him the same way a he was racing everyone else, as he should have done.

"It caused some friction. Ayrton tried to put Michael in his place a few times on the track, which upset Michael.

"I think that was equally respectful so they were a bit fractious in that early period."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0rGg_0bvaijq000
Schumacher (third from right) and other drivers mark the anniversary of the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, before the start of the 1995 San Marino Grand Prix ( Image: Getty)

Flavio Briatore, who worked alongside Brawn as team principal at Benetton, added he felt Senna was threatened by the emergence of Schumacher, who would go on to win a record seven world titles - which was only recently matched by Lewis Hamilton.

"You can see that Michael was really a super driver when he may have had a fight with Senna.

"Senna smelled the guy was somebody. When you're a lion, all lions will feel it when the young lion is arriving and you want to keep the territory."

The documentary is being released on September 15, and focuses on the early life and then incredible career of Schumacher, now 52.

It will be the first public insight into his life since he suffered a serious head injury during a skiing accident in 2013.

Telegraph

Schumacher, review: a catastrophically misjudged positioning exercise for the Schumacher brand

12 cert, 112 min. Dirs: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech. It has been more than eight years since anyone outside his immediate circle of intimates has seen or heard from Michael Schumacher. In December 2013, the seven-time Formula One world champion sustained injuries while skiing in the French Alps that were serious enough to warrant him being kept in a medically induced coma for six months. He was then transferred to his home on the shores of Lake Geneva, and updates on his progress since have been both cryptic and vanishingly scarce.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Michael Schumacher documentary: The many facets of F1 legend captured in poignant Netflix film

If you are looking for answers about the life of Michael Schumacher after his serious skiing accident in 2013, the new Netflix documentary about him will not satiate your intrigue. Nor should it. As his wife Corinne explains: “‘Private is private’, Michael always said. It is very important to me that he can enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”Instead Schumacher is a compelling and ultimately poignant telling of a hard-nosed, genius racing driver and the man beneath the helmet. The film could go further in explaining his penchant...
MOTORSPORTS
Distractify

Michael Schumacher Suffered a Horrific Injury During a Skiing Accident in December 2013

The new Netflix documentary Schumacher takes a fresh look at the life and work of the wonderboy of Formula 1 auto racing. Featuring interviews, home movie footage, and archive materials, the nearly two-hour-long picture focuses on Michael Schumacher's family relationships and career highlights, with a particular focus on his life before the 2013 skiing accident. So, what happened?
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mirror

