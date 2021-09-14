CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Why are people leaving California for more affordable lifestyles?

By Kevin Masmela, Christine Dulion
The Millennial Source
The Millennial Source
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s being called the “California Exodus.” So, why are people leaving California? With the pandemic rupturing the economy and the financial state of many worldwide, some Californians are deciding to abandon the beauty of perfect weather and sunny beaches for a more affordable lifestyle. As the cost of living in California continues to take a toll on millions of “golden state” residents, many of them are also realizing just how expensive it is to live comfortably in California.

themilsource.com

Comments / 8

Patriot Republican
8d ago

It’s because the people of California are a different breed of human life. Their brains are pea sized and easily manipulated. They support a governor that don’t care about any of them. They don’t see anything wrong with living on the streets in tents, shitting on sidewalks, because that’s their norm. All I can say is you got what you asked for, so live with it and don’t come to my wonderful state.

Reply(1)
6
Beth Janousek
8d ago

don't come to my state. we don't want or need your libtard way of thinking.

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Millennial Source

Plan a day trip to these 7 must-see botanical gardens in California

With temperatures finally dropping and the season of Autumn quickly approaching, it’s the perfect time of year to visit the many must-see botanical gardens in California. These California gardens offer everything from freshly bloomed Chrysanthemums to the sweet aroma that Chaste Trees release. If you’re wanting to simply spend a day enjoying the pleasures that nature supplies, we’ve got plenty of recommendations for your next day trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Real Estate
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Local
California Government
State
Utah State
The Millennial Source

Add these California music festivals to your 2021 bucket list

With a new season right around the corner, some of the best fall California music festivals are in the works. Even though the world is still dealing with the pandemic and the effects of the new delta variant, music festival companies and event organizers are trying to maintain the appropriate safety measures and protocols in order to continue on with popular festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival or San Francisco’s Outside Lands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Millennial Source

The Millennial Source

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Millennial Source is to sift through the internet noise to provide you with accurate reporting, empowering you to draw your own conclusions.

 https://www.themilsource.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy