CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to evolve Woobat in Pokemon Go

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerally speaking, Pokemon Go evolutions are pretty straightforward. More often than not, once you accrue a certain amount of a Pokemon’s candies, you’ll be able to evolve them to their next form. However, Woobat is definitely an outlier in this trend. The Psychic- and Flying-type Pokemon is one of a few creatures whose evolution patterns are slightly more complicated. We’ve got all the details you’ll need on how to evolve Wooba into Swoobat.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Misunderstood Mischief Part 3 Tasks and Rewards

Trainers, the third part of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research quest has been revealed. The tasks and rewards for the Misunderstood Mischief Part 3, stages 5 and 6 have been revealed, so without further ado let’s take a look at the list below. Misunderstood Mischief Part 3. Misunderstood Mischief Stage...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Hoopa Arrival Collection Pokemon GO: What You Need to Know

Phase Two of the Season of Mischief has begun, and Trainers all around the world are ready to take on some new challenges. Among them, a new Collection Challenge has appeared, alongside an opportunity to capture the mythical Hoopa itself. Here’s what the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge consists of. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Slowbro vs. Slowking: Which is Better?

Slowbro and Slowking serve as different evolutions to Slowpoke, introduced in Red/Blue and Gold/Silver respectively. In this comparison, the Kantonian versions of Slowbro and Slowking will be put up against one another, so the Galarian forms will not be taken into account. So which evolution is better? Here are the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Candies#Psychic
dotesports.com

How to evolve Inkay into Malamar in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular may seem like a fairly straightforward event at a glance, but there is one element that really turns things on its head. One of the main draws for the newest event is the Dark/Psychic-type Inkay making its Pokémon Go debut, appearing in the wild and one-star raids.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Daily and Weekly Catch Limit 2021

Pokemon Go has a daily and weekly limit for catching Pokemon and after reaching the limit you get capped and you’ll not be able to catch any Pokemon as they will constantly flee. Niantic and Pokemon Go decide the numbers and the catch limit, and they never officially announce it,...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Best moveset for Malamar in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Now that the Kalos region’s Inkay has debuted in Pokemon Go, its squid-like evolution Malamar is also here – but is this Dark/Psychic-type any good? And what is its best moveset?. Niantic have been slowly adding the Kalos region’s Pokedex to Pokemon Go in stages, and with the Season of...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

A New Pokemon Comes To Pokemon Go Today

As part of Pokemon Go's current Season of Mischief a new Pokemon, Inkay, and its Evolution, Malamar, are now live in the game. The psychic-type Pokemon was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, and just like in the mainline games, it will use a unique method for evolution. Inkay...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Gamespot

Pokemon Go's October Community Day Features An Adorably Spooky Pokemon

This October, Pokemon Go is getting into the Halloween spirit with its monthly community day. Starting on October 9, from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time, the community day will feature Duskull, the adorable skull-faced wisp Pokemon. During that timeframe, Pokemon Go players will be able to find more Duskull out in the wild and pick up some bonus items and rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Trainers, the new Psychic Spectacular Timed Research is now live, and new tasks and rewards are available in Pokemon Go. The Psychic Spectacular Timed Research is a 5-stage Research, featuring different tasks, bonuses, and Pokemon encounters. Completing the Psychic Spectacular tasks, you will end up getting Pokemon encounters like Abra,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Teases New Pokemon for Fashion Week

Pokemon Go is teasing a new Pokemon for its upcoming Fashion Week event. Last night, Pokemon Go posted a tease for its annual Fashion Week event, which kicks off later this month. The tease contained a silhouette of Furfrou, a Normal-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon X and Y. Fashion Week typically contains new costumed Pokemon, but Furfrou seems like a natural fit given that the Pokemon has a number of forms that can be changed with a simple visit to a style salon. You can check out the initial tease below:
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Inkay evolution in focus: Psychic Spectacular

The Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular is ready to roll and Inkay is the hero of the day. Beween the 8th of September and September 13, Pokemon GO will focus on Psychic Type Pokemon, including Timed Research (with Psychic rewards), Psychic-type Pokemon in raid battles, and Field Research with Woobat and Inkay encounters as rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
websterjournal.com

‘Pokemon GO’ community stands up for accessibility and safety

Although Niantic believed the increased radius would discourage exploration, it encouraged players to visit previously inaccessible locations from a respectful and safe distance. Niantic’s controversial decision to remove a popular accessibility feature in “Pokemon GO” was reversed following uproar by the game’s community. This is a victory not only for...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO promo code returns with Pokeballs

This week Niantic started sending out Promo Codes for the game Pokemon GO, once again. It’s not clear yet whether this sort of giving away of items in the game will continue with codes such as the one(s) we’re seeing this week, or if this is an isolated incident. In any case – it’s time for some Pokeballs for the masses!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get Mr. Mime in Pokemon GO: Kanto and Galar Forms

Mr. Mime might not be a particularly popular Pokemon, but it’s a sought-after monster within Pokemon GO due to its rarity. As of now, both regional variants of Mr. Mime are present in Pokemon GO, each with different availability and locations of capture. Here’s how to get one. Mr. Mime...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Player Discovers Super Fast Egg-Hatching Exploit

Hatching eggs in Pokemon Go can be a bit of a process, requiring players walk or travel a certain distance prior to the new Pokemon's arrival. However, one player has discovered an interesting glitch in the game that allows them to hatch eggs without even moving! Reddit user Scusie_ recently moved into a high-rise apartment where they are on the 34th floor. For some reason, being at that elevation has caused problems for the game, making it seem like the player is wandering the city. According to the poster, they have been able to hatch 2K eggs in 10 minutes just by sitting on their couch!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy