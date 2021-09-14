How to evolve Woobat in Pokemon Go

Hatching eggs in Pokemon Go can be a bit of a process, requiring players walk or travel a certain distance prior to the new Pokemon's arrival. However, one player has discovered an interesting glitch in the game that allows them to hatch eggs without even moving! Reddit user Scusie_ recently moved into a high-rise apartment where they are on the 34th floor. For some reason, being at that elevation has caused problems for the game, making it seem like the player is wandering the city. According to the poster, they have been able to hatch 2K eggs in 10 minutes just by sitting on their couch!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO