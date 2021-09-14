CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Were the Best Outfits Worn By Athletes From the Met Gala

 8 days ago
The 2021 Met Gala is off and running and there is no shortage of showstopping attires gowns, dresses, suits, tuxedos, etc. Amanda Gormanstepped out in an eye-popping blue dress designed by Vera Wang, Billie Eilish shut the red carpet down with a peach Oscar de la Renta gown and Rihanna is somewhere in the crowd rocking something we've never seen before. Not to be forgotten, Lil' Uzi Vert and Erykah Badu showed up in matching attire.

The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
