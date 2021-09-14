Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy gears up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021

Cast: Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto, Khushboo Upadhyay, Salmin Sheriff, Ashwin Mushran and the dog Hermione. This one is a small budget film which is a roller coaster ride which sets out to explore the various nuances of an urban relationship. The film revolves around an urban middle-class family in Mumbai who finds it hard to get their life back on track after the disappearance of their beloved pet dog from their life. Without the soothing balm of their puppy in their busy and mundane city life, minor irritants that were hitherto ignored in their relationship now begin to crop up intermittently and act up threatening the very foundation of their marriage.

