Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy gears up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021

After treating the audience with engaging films like Hola Venky, Shreelancer and Love, Wrinkle-free, Sandeep Mohan is all set to release yet another marquee film called Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy. A roller coaster ride exploring the nuances of an urban relationship starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto, Khushboo Upadhyay, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021 in select multiplexes across cities.talesbuzz.com
