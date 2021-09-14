CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy gears up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter treating the audience with engaging films like Hola Venky, Shreelancer and Love, Wrinkle-free, Sandeep Mohan is all set to release yet another marquee film called Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy. A roller coaster ride exploring the nuances of an urban relationship starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto, Khushboo Upadhyay, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release from 17th September 2021 in select multiplexes across cities.

