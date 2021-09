The Bourbon Women Association recently announced the new Amber Circle Diversity & Inclusion Initiative during its annual SIPosium conference. Started in 2019, the Amber Circle initiatives create programs that benefit a more diverse and inclusive membership within Bourbon Women and throughout the spirits industry with a mission to recognize the importance of representation from all facets of human experience, including BIPOC women, LGBTQIA+ women, and women of different abilities, educational levels, and backgrounds, according those behind it. This new scholarship program builds on the organization’s mentoring program and strives to empower women and those from underrepresented communities in the bourbon and spirits industry.

