Boise, ID

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

By Moug
 8 days ago
A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."

Carolyn Black
8d ago

whenever the president around no one is allowed to be close just standard. when I was in SF Obama came down Montgomery Street we wnt out to see him and there were secret service and mitary preceeding and after him that were man with machine guns.

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

