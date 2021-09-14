CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Won my Maryland MVA hearing , so whats next?

By Asked in Glen Burnie, MD
 8 days ago

Congradulations! No action will be taken against your license on account of the reason for the hearing. Your victory before the MVA will have no bearing on what happens in court on the DUI charge, however, and will not prevent further MVA action in the event of a conviction, or prevent a judge from imposing conditions to your driving as a condition or term of any probation or sentence. You should now focus on the upcoming DUI trial date, and retain counsel to insure the best possible result.

