ABILENE, Texas — Many wonder, "what does level 6 on the COVID 19 Community Safety dials mean for the community?" In terms of how this can affect the way businesses run, or the way students are taught in schools, medical professionals explained what it could mean. The truth based on what medical professionals say is that this new surge comes with the Delta variant which is much more contagious. It does not necessarily mean that businesses will shut down or that schools will rely on virtual learning. In other words, not much should change other than precautionary measures taken by people in the community.

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO