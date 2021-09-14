Keanu Reeves Was Blown Away By The Finished Cut of THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS

Netflix has released a new trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal‘s 911 operator thriller The Guilty in anticipation of its October debut. A remake of a Danish film of the same name from 2018, The Guilty follows Gyllenhaal’s character of 911 dispatcher Joe Baylor over the course of a single day. The new trailer starts off by showing a series of irrelevant or prank calls made to the dispatch center, making for what would seem to be a slow day at the office. Things take a sudden and dire turn however when a woman in grave danger calls in, forcing Baylor to use every resource he can in order to save her. Netflix’s synopsis also teases a surprise twist to the plot, writing that “nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO