Keanu Reeves Was Blown Away By The Finished Cut of THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of fans were blown away by the first trailer that was released for The Matrix: Resurrections. There was a lot of cool stuff packed into that trailer and I can’t wait to see how exactly this story of Neo and Trinity is going to continue. Director Lana Wachowski...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

