Idaho State

Biden Blames Idaho for Global Warming

By Kevin Miller
 8 days ago
President Biden was in Boise for a few hours this week. In between the gushing from local media, the state Democratic Party, and Boise Mayor Lauren McClean, Idahoans wonder what was really accomplished by the president's visit?. According to Fox News, the president blamed Idaho wildfires for global warming. The...

Jay Inslee Attacks Idaho Brad Little Responds

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has taken to the airwaves to publicly scold Idaho and its officers for handling the healthcare crisis. In an unprecedented move by a governor, Insley took off the gloves blaming Idaho for his hospital challenges in Washinton. Inslee's appearance on MSNBC has drawn national attention along with a reply from Idaho's Governor Brad Little.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Ammon Bundy Registers As A Republican For Governor

Ammon Bundy made it official on Saturday in front of a crowd of hundreds in Emmett, Idaho, registering as a Republican Candidate for Governor. Bundy will now join the crowded field that will challenge Republican Incumbent Governor Brad Little. Little has yet to declare his candidacy for re-election but has begun to raise money.
EMMETT, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Story Behind This Viral Photo From an Idaho Airport

There are some things that happen that seem to just be "SO Idaho" that it isn't even funny. Once you get used to living in a place like this, you come to realize that Idaho is a special place and we Idahoans really do move at a different pace than the rest of the world. I love that about us--but the reality is that sometimes, these things really are just "way too Idaho" to happen anywhere else.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Hospitals Relax Their Vaccine Mandate

Facing a worker shortage and rising Covid rates, two Idaho hospitals have suspended their vaccination mandate for all employees. The vaccinate or terminate order was declared by Saint Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, and Primary Health last Spring. Their announcement has led to the development of the group Take A Stand Now. The group has organized rallies, protests, lobbied politicians, and bought billboards to raise awareness and provoke Idaho lawmakers to reconvene the legislature.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Gas Prices Drop Slightly

Idaho gas prices finally have dropped slightly in the last week. While the national average for gas per gallon rose two cents, Idaho's fell two cents. However, AAA Idaho expects more turbulence due to the after-effects of the recent hurricane season in a release. Idaho gas prices are at the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Man’s Remains Found 53 Years After Going Missing

He was 39 years-old at the time he went missing back in 1968, and his body has finally been found about six hours Northeast of Boise. His name is Raymond Jones and he's from the small town of Salmon, Idaho on the Idaho/Wyoming border. Jones "was bow hunting for mountain goats in the east fork of Hayden Creek in Lemhi County when he was last seen on Sept. 7, 1968", according to eastidahonews.com. An official search was launched back in 1968 when he went missing was ultimately called off when they couldn't find him. At one point, someone spotted some footprints thought to potentially belong to Raymond Jones so another search was made but eventually, that too was called off.
IDAHO STATE
If You See These Colorful Insects In Idaho, Officials Say “Kill Them”

"Report it, Kill it! Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it!" are the instructions officials have given in the event you see these beautiful insects. Here's why... Introducing... The Spotted Lanternfly! They're beautiful; colorful, spotted, maybe even a bit majestic if you're fascinated by insects, but also, they're very problematic. As it turns out, these insects reproduce very quickly, in large numbers, are very invasive and are damaging to "more than 70 species of plants, fruits and trees" according to a report from Simplemost.com. Yeah, they're trouble. Apparently, they like to eat all these plants, fruits and trees at alarming rate but not only that, when they do eat, they leave behind some sort of dew that invites mold to grow on these plants, fruits and trees, making them even weaker. I mean, they're just bad, for our ecosystem. So, if you see one, they say, kill them.
IDAHO STATE
25 Photos Take You Inside the Cheapest Homes You Can Buy in Boise

We were standing line to meet the cast of Boy Meets World, we started talking to the dad of the family standing in line in front of us. He said, so I read something about Boise the other day. We didn't mean to be rude, but we cut him off and asked if it had to do with out housing market being overvalued. "That's exactly what I was about to say. Is It really like that there?"
BOISE, ID
5 Idaho Ways To Celebrate Spooky Season Early

Arguably, spooky season starts in October. A) It's Halloween month, and B) It's the first full month of Fall. I mean, technically it is still summer, despite the weather and dipping into cold temperatures and the leaves on deciduous trees already turning colors. But what's so wrong about starting the celebrating a little early? If Disneyland can do it, so can Idaho. And there are even some things you can do year round to get in the spirit.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
IDAHO STATE
Fox News: ‘Fentanyl Taking Over Our State’

Fox News recently covered the rise in illegal drugs in Idaho. The use of Fentanyl and other drugs like marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine has dramatically risen since the Biden Administration took office. The situation at the border has caused the influx of more drugs to states across the country, says...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Biden Orders Afghans to Idaho

Remember when we reached out to the governor's office the last month ago asking if Idaho would welcome Afghan refugees like Oregon and Washington? We didn't hear back from the governor's office on our question, but we now know that President Biden has ordered Idaho to accept hundreds of Afghan refugees.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Leaders Respond to Biden in Idaho

When the President of the United States visits Idaho, you're bound to get a reaction from various sources. The first group of people was the over 2,000 Idahoans who protested President Biden's appearance in Boise. President Biden Arrives in Boise. President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Crisis Standards Of Care Now Statewide

The following is a release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities. CSC is activated statewide because the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in all areas of the state has exhausted existing resources. CSC was activated on Sept. 6 in North Idaho. This activation, declared today, expands the declaration to the rest of the state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

