Federal Budget Deficit Continues Its Relentless Upward Spiral

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US government ran a $170.64 billion budget deficit in August, pushing the total fiscal 2021 budget shortfall to $2.71 trillion with one month to go, according to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement. The mainstream media spun this as good news, noting that the August deficit was 15% lower than...

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
Fed plan for U.S. default would be step into abyss

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve could do without the latest arguments in Washington about the U.S. government’s borrowing limit. Failure to agree could leave Uncle Sam unable to pay its bills. If lawmakers allow any debt to go unpaid, the central bank would be in a seriously tough spot.
LETTER: Suggestions to address the federal deficit

Regarding the Editorial Board’s Sept. 2 editorial “What to do about the annual federal deficit and long-term debt?” here are some suggestions. 1. Vote for legislators who will vote for term-limits for both houses of Congress. This might encourage more responsible spending. 2. Require our legislators to explain and read...
US budget deficit rises to $2.71 trillion through August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit rose to $2.71 trillion through August, on track to be the second largest shortfall in history due to trillions of dollars in COVID relief. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit for the first 11 months of...
U.S. August budget deficit falls as revenues recover

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Monday posted a $171 billion budget deficit for August, 15% lower than the $200 billion gap a year ago, as recovery-driven tax receipts grew faster than outlays for COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, the Treasury Department said. The August deficit was $2 billion less...
Why Is the Fed Desperate to Hide Inflation?

For months, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that inflation is “transitory.” Instead of laying out a plan to taper quantitative easing, Powell used his Jackson Hole speech to double down on that narrative. Looking at the bigger picture, the US government has created a CPI calculation that intentionally understates rising prices.
Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plans to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.
AP EXPLAINS: Why the debt limit is again roiling Washington

The idea of the U.S. government breaching its “debt limit” sounds scary. But what, exactly, are lawmakers in Washington fighting about?The debt limit is a nearly century-old artificial cap that Congress placed on the U.S. government's ability to borrow. Lawmakers have raised or suspended it nearly 80 times since 1960, but there is a deepening partisan standoff this time, underscoring how the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon.House Democrats voted Tuesday to suspend the debt limit through the end of 2022. That proposal is likely to meet fierce resistance in the evenly-split Senate where Republican lawmakers...
What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
Fed likely to signal a coming pullback in economic support

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve is expected this week to send its clearest signal yet that it will start reining in its ultra-low-interest rate policies later this year, a first step toward unwinding the extraordinary support it's given the economy since the pandemic struck 18 months ago. Many...
