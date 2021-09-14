Study abroad fair returning to BYU
The David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies will host its annual Study Abroad Fair Thursday, Sept. 16, on the Marigold Quad south of the MARB. The fair comes after more than a year-long pause on all international programs because of COVID-19. Students in attendance can expect to interact with program directors and representatives, who will share information regarding program options, financial aid and new requirements for travel.universe.byu.edu
