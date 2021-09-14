Study abroad fair returning to BYU

As many students return to in-person classes on campus, some are still reeling from study abroad program cancellations. The University of Maryland canceled study abroad programs in Spain, United Kingdom and Ireland in late July and early August after COVID-19 cases spiked in the host countries, leading the U.S. to issue a “Do Not Travel” advisory. Some students who had to stay on campus are frustrated with what little the university did to accommodate them for the last-minute cancellations.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO