BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Colorado man is in hot water after allegedly admitting he broke into a Bedford woman’s home just to steal an article of clothing. Police were called to the home on Sept. 10 around 3 a.m. when the victim told them she woke up and saw 23-year-old Andrew Bumbarger, of Colorado Springs, in her bedroom. He then ran from the scene only to be picked up and interviewed later that day.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO