Las Vegas rallies for OT win over Baltimore Monday night
Derek Carr found a wide open Zay Jones in overtime as the Las Vegas Raiders rallied to stun the Baltimore Ravens 33-27. Carr finished with 435 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Daniel Carlson kicked a 55-yard field goal as regulation ended to force overtime. The Ravens held a 14-point lead early. Lamar Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards but had a critical fumble which set up the winning drive for Las Vegas.whopam.com
Comments / 0