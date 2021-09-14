CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bears-Rams Fans Get in Full-on Brawl, Marking First Fight of NFL Regular Season

By Madison Miller
 8 days ago
It just wouldn’t be the NFL if fans in the stands didn’t let out their anger and frustration related to the game. However, a group of fans took letting their anger out to another level by punching the opposing team’s fans square in the face.

The first official fight of the regular season happened on September 12 during the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Ram game. Apparently, the two fans got into a heated argument during the very first quarter of the game on Sunday. They managed to wait until the end of the game to get physical.

An eyewitness filmed the whole thing and posted it on Instagram. They wrote, “So… a heated argument broke out in the 1st quarter and escalated to a full blown #brawl after the game.”

For the Bears fan, things went south really quickly. Suddenly, it was one Bears fan taking on a flock of 10 Rams fans. That Bears fan also got hit with a punch that look as if that person had never thrown a punch in his life. As one commenter put it, “the guy in the grey that threw the first punch needs to take a boxing class or two, guy was throwing some wet noodles.”

It’s an accurate reflection of what happened on the field that night too. The Bears got taken down by the Rams with a final score of 14-34.

Bears vs. Rams Takeaways

The main takeaway for the Bears-Rams game wasn’t the fistfight, however. In many ways, it was all a welcoming party for the Rams’ new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

One of his best plays was when he faked a handoff and threw a perfect pass over to Van Jefferson. He then bolted untouched through the Bears’ defensive line. Stafford definitely lets L.A. fans know what to expect in the future.

“He did amazing. His command, his swag, like everything was great. That’s like a debut that probably should go down in history just the way he played,” Jalen Ramsey, a cornerback for the Rams, said, according to ESPN.

He is the first player in NFL history to win his team debut while also passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also didn’t have a single interception that night. While it’s just one game, it seems to signal a good start for the Rams going forward.

The Bears, on the other hand, didn’t exactly start themselves out in the best way possible. According to The Chicago Tribune, this was their most lopsided season-opening loss since 2003 when they lost 49-7 in San Francisco.

“The biggest theme for us would be ‘no panic.’ And just understand that, hey, that was Sean’s first game calling (the defense) and this was our first game, and we understand that that’s not good enough. We know we want to be better. We want to focus on any of the positives there were. That’s why I think we all believe in one another, and now we get another chance this weekend,” Coach Matt Nagy said.

The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
