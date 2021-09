A groom’s autistic younger brother gave a touching best man’s speech that went viral and has now been viewed by more than six million people online.Newlyweds Jonah and Maddy Waldron shared the speech given by 23-year-old Sam Waldron to their TikTok page, where it has also been liked more than 766,000 times. @scoutrueandfam We are so lucky to have you in our lives Sam! ❤️ #wedding #weddingtiktok #bestman #bestmanspeech ♬ original sound - Waldron Fam Sam told the 170-person wedding reception that his older brother was his “hero” and “never looked down on me” in the...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO