Chuck Cooper III and Sean Gibson: Making equity and education a mission
When we established foundations in honor of Chuck Cooper, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and the first African American drafted into the National Basketball Association, and Josh Gibson, catcher for the Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays and the second Negro Leagues player to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, we did so with a leap of faith. Cooper and Gibson were barrier breakers, and we feel privileged to carry on that legacy.triblive.com
Comments / 0