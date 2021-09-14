CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Recall: Candidates, Supporters Make Final Push On Eve Of Recall Election

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even though Democrats outnumber Republicans in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom supporters were taking no chances on the eve of the recall election.

Heavy hitters picked up the pace Monday, urging voters to reject the measure at the ballot box.

“Don’t mess with California,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “We have a great governor, so great they decided to recall him.”

Pelosi spoke at Manny’s in San Francisco’s Mission District to make sure voters defeat what she called an unreasonable and ridiculous recall. She also met with volunteers at the phone bank.

“I feel like Gavin has been doing an amazing job with the pandemic,” said volunteer Sandy Cressman. “He’s made it livable for my family to get through this with the extra help on healthcare and unemployment.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden joined Newsom in Long Beach.

“The decision you’re about to make isn’t just going to have a huge impact on California, it’s going to reverberate around the nation,” said Biden.

Newsom urged voters to not let up in the final hours.

“Democrats, I’m asking you knowing that you understand what’s at stake, I’m asking you nonetheless to reconcile a fundamental fact – the future is not just something to experience, the future is something to manifest,” he said.

Newsom has called his leading opponent republican Larry Elder the far right of Donald Trump.

“Now you know what you call a business owner who works nine to five — bankrupt,” said Elder. “And men and women who did just that lost their businesses because of the way Gavin Newsom shut down the state, while, by the way.”

Businessman John Cox staged his press conference in wine country, outside The French Laundry.

“This recall is all about the beauty and the beast. We’ve got Mr. Newsom as the entitled, rich, good-looking governor whose failing miserably at providing a better quality of life for California,” said Cox.

Former San Diego mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer was also urging his supporters to vote.

“If we don’t make California more affordable, people are gonna continue to vote with their feet, they are leaving our great state,” he said.

Reality star turned politician Caitlyn Jenner says she’s the moderate choice.

“I’m inclusive to all people when it comes to social issues and that’s the way most Californians are they are, just not hard right,” she said.

SF State Professor Russell Jeung Honored For Spearheading Campaign Against Asian-American Hate Crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Among the 100 most influential people chosen this year by Time Magazine was San Francisco State professor Russell Jeung, honored for his efforts in launching the ‘Stop AAPI Hate’ campaign and website to end the rising tide of attacks on Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area and around the country. Joining Jeung in the honor was Cynthia Choi, co–executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and Manjusha P. Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council. All three have played a major role in demanding action to end the attacks. “The recognition really...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Feds: ‘Head of the Snake’ Taken Down In Nuestra Familia Prison Gang Bust

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors joined with Bay Area law enforcement Thursday morning to announce sweeping action against prison gangs in Northern California, characterizing the bust as cutting off “the head of the snake.” The law enforcement action dubbed “Operation Quiet Storm” is one of the largest FBI gangs busts in history, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds. Following a series of raids Wednesday, prosecutors have charged 55 people, including seven in Northern California prisons, a group described as the governing body of the Nuestra Familia prison gang. “These seven individuals have for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
