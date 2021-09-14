KSR Today: We’ve entered Banana-land

This stuff is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has taken us to Banana-land, so let’s stick around and enjoy it for a while. Before we completely dive into the weird world of sports, you can listen to Kentucky’s QB1 open up in a candid conversation with Max Duffy and Miles Butler on Pin it Deep. Now, onto the nonsense.

Charles Woodson, Big Kentucky Guy

Normally Mark Davis steals the scene when his bangs are accompanied by an all-white suit. Not Monday night. Charles Woodson drew eyeballs from all across the Commonwealth when he was spotted rocking a Kentucky shirt in the Raiders owner’s box.

Woodson has recently become as big fan of the state by investing in bourbon. Woodson Whiskey is a 6-month accelerated-aged Kentucky Bourbon that is finished in casks that are used to create his own cabernet sauvignon wine. The man loves his spirits.

Peyton & Eli Star

Monday Night Football looked and sounded different on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning had their first ESPN2 broadcast when the Raiders hosted the Ravens. Despite some hilarious technical difficulties, including a pulled fire alarm, the quarterback brothers were great. It felt like you were sitting in a film room, watching tape with two of the brightest minds to ever play the game. It’s not for everyone, but you better believe this football junkie will be tuning in every time they talk.

Lamar Fumbled

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Jackson actually fumbled it twice. One led to a game-tying score and the other led to the Raiders’ game-winning score in overtime. You hate to see it.

Storytime with Ray Lewis

One of Peyton and Eli’s guests was the Ravens’ Hall of Fame linebacker. He shared his thoughts on in-game strategy, and they shared stories from his playing days, like the time the Ravens held Eli to a 0.0 passer rating. Mark Stoops also had a Ray Lewis story. Let’s just say that Ray might be better at firing up folks than Mark.

Want more Stoops? Watch his entire Monday press conference or catch up on injury updates from his coaches’ show.

YAHTZEE!

DeCarlos Nicholson is a Kentucky Wildcat. After officially visiting for the Wildcats’ win over Missouri, the top-ranked cornerback and No. 5 overall junior college prospect announced his commitment to Kentucky. Nicholson chose Kentucky over Miss. State, Baylor, Ole Miss and more.

Clay Helton Fired by USC

You know what’s bananas? Firing a college football coach two games into a season. In this case it actually isn’t that crazy. It’s really a miracle that Clay Helton lasted this long. It’s almost like USC was supposed to fire him three years ago and just forgot to pull the trigger.

Now that Helton is out, where does the coaching carousel turn? There are a couple candidates that could impact the way UK football operates. If Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati it should make the recruiting trail much more comfortable for the Cats in Ohio. James Franklin is a name that could be more concerning. If he bolts from Penn State, that job has plenty of prestige and a desired geographical location for Kentucky’s head coach. Those are just a few things to keep an eye on as the USC mess unfolds.

Big Decision Incoming

Kentucky’s superstar-studded basketball recruiting class is on the verge of getting even better. Chris Livingston is considered one of the five best players in the 2022 recruiting class. Tomorrow Livingston is making his decision and Jack Pilgrim has just what you need to be ready for what could be potentially huge news for the Wildcats.