CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

KSR Today: We’ve entered Banana-land

On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12R7OU_0bvaVulM00

This stuff is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has taken us to Banana-land, so let’s stick around and enjoy it for a while. Before we completely dive into the weird world of sports, you can listen to Kentucky’s QB1 open up in a candid conversation with Max Duffy and Miles Butler on Pin it Deep. Now, onto the nonsense.

Charles Woodson, Big Kentucky Guy

Normally Mark Davis steals the scene when his bangs are accompanied by an all-white suit. Not Monday night. Charles Woodson drew eyeballs from all across the Commonwealth when he was spotted rocking a Kentucky shirt in the Raiders owner’s box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRO70_0bvaVulM00

Woodson has recently become as big fan of the state by investing in bourbon. Woodson Whiskey is a 6-month accelerated-aged Kentucky Bourbon that is finished in casks that are used to create his own cabernet sauvignon wine. The man loves his spirits.

Peyton & Eli Star

Monday Night Football looked and sounded different on ESPN2. Peyton and Eli Manning had their first ESPN2 broadcast when the Raiders hosted the Ravens. Despite some hilarious technical difficulties, including a pulled fire alarm, the quarterback brothers were great. It felt like you were sitting in a film room, watching tape with two of the brightest minds to ever play the game. It’s not for everyone, but you better believe this football junkie will be tuning in every time they talk.

Lamar Fumbled

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Jackson actually fumbled it twice. One led to a game-tying score and the other led to the Raiders’ game-winning score in overtime. You hate to see it.

Storytime with Ray Lewis

One of Peyton and Eli’s guests was the Ravens’ Hall of Fame linebacker. He shared his thoughts on in-game strategy, and they shared stories from his playing days, like the time the Ravens held Eli to a 0.0 passer rating. Mark Stoops also had a Ray Lewis story. Let’s just say that Ray might be better at firing up folks than Mark.

Want more Stoops? Watch his entire Monday press conference or catch up on injury updates from his coaches’ show.

YAHTZEE!

DeCarlos Nicholson is a Kentucky Wildcat. After officially visiting for the Wildcats’ win over Missouri, the top-ranked cornerback and No. 5 overall junior college prospect announced his commitment to Kentucky. Nicholson chose Kentucky over Miss. State, Baylor, Ole Miss and more.

Clay Helton Fired by USC

You know what’s bananas? Firing a college football coach two games into a season. In this case it actually isn’t that crazy. It’s really a miracle that Clay Helton lasted this long. It’s almost like USC was supposed to fire him three years ago and just forgot to pull the trigger.

Now that Helton is out, where does the coaching carousel turn? There are a couple candidates that could impact the way UK football operates. If Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati it should make the recruiting trail much more comfortable for the Cats in Ohio. James Franklin is a name that could be more concerning. If he bolts from Penn State, that job has plenty of prestige and a desired geographical location for Kentucky’s head coach. Those are just a few things to keep an eye on as the USC mess unfolds.

Big Decision Incoming

Kentucky’s superstar-studded basketball recruiting class is on the verge of getting even better. Chris Livingston is considered one of the five best players in the 2022 recruiting class. Tomorrow Livingston is making his decision and Jack Pilgrim has just what you need to be ready for what could be potentially huge news for the Wildcats.

Comments / 0

Related
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Max Duffy
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#College Football#Raiders#American Football#Commonwealth#Woodson Whiskey#Kentucky Bourbon#Peyton Eli Star#Espn2#Abc#Yahtzee#Kentucky Wildcat#Baylor#Big Decision
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Larry Brown Sports

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy