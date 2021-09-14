What time will the new iPhone 13 be released?

Apple ’s new and improved highly anticipated 2021 iPhone 13 models are soon to be launched, and people are a lready predicting what the new smartphone will bring to the table.

Indeed, rumours are already circulating and pointing to four new versions of the phone, including a regular iPhone 13, a 13 Pro, a 13 Mini and a 13 Pro Max.

Despite not seeing a drastic change in the designs, Apple fans can expect the new phones to encompass improved camera lenses as well as a larger battery.

Fortunately, the mystery will not be held for much longer as Apple is launching the new iPhone 13 models on September 14 at 6 p.m. BST.

Nevertheless, eager iPhone users will have to wait a little longer before being able to get their hands on the new gadget.

Just like any other industry, tech companies, including Apple, have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, delaying their production.

As a matter of fact, September 2020 marked the first September in eight years, when Apple held an event without launching a new iPhone.

Now with Covid-19 restrictions lightning up and Apple returning to a pre-pandemic schedule, the American tech company has finally been able to schedule an event with a new iPhone launch.

Seeing iPhone release dates are reportedly set on Fridays, which is set about a week and a half after Apple announces new devices, the new iPhone could be expected to be officially released in the third week of September.

Moreover, some people believe that the 2021 iPhone 13 models will officially come out on September 24.

Apple enthusiasts have already expressed and shared their opinions all over the internet.

A user wrote on Twitter : “I can’t wait for the iPhone 13 to come out so that prices of the iPhone 12 can fall.

“If the price of the iPhone 12 falls then that definitely means the price of the 11 will also fall, together with the X, 8, 7, 6, 5.. That way I’ll then be able to afford the iPhone 4!!”

Another joked: “iPhone 13 event in 10 hours and somehow my iPhone just slipped out of my hands today and hit the pavement. Planned obsolescence!”

Other people had some interesting theories, with a person tweeting: “okay but what if Taylor Swift is skipping the met gala and VMAs just to attend the apple event on the 14th and announce an iPhone 13 collab”

The tech company will be hosting a YouTube live stream for the iPhone 13 launch, which will only start when the event does.

