Leeds United appeal Pascal Struijk's red card after horror Harvey Elliott injury

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
Leeds United have reportedly submitted an appeal to the FA in hope of seeing Pascal Struijk's red card rescinded after Harvey Elliott 's horror injury.

The Liverpool midfielder dislocated his ankle after the Dutchman lunged at him in the 58th minute of the teams' Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Elliott now many faces being sidelined until well into 2022, while Struijk was sent off by referee Craig Pawson in what proved to be a controversial decision.

The 18-year-old defend the Leeds centre-back as debate over the red card decision spread, saying: "[It] wasn’t his fault whatsoever," he stressed in an Instagram post.

"Neither was it a red card just a freak accident but these things happen in football."

Struijk was visibly shook after the effects of his tackle ( Image: Getty Images)
Clattenburg believes Leeds have a good chance of winning their appeal ( Image: Lynne Cameron)

Did Struijk deserve to be sent off? Give us your verdict here.

Former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg agreed that the tackle was not worthy of a sending off and said on Monday that he believes Leeds have a good chance of winning the appeal.

"Remember the foul by Heung-min Son on Andre Gomes, for which the Tottenham Hotspur striker was sent off. Spurs appealed that red card and won," Clattenburg wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Leeds United are likewise bound to lodge an appeal after Struijk was dismissed for his challenge on Elliott on Sunday.

"We haven't seen all of the replays because of the severity of the injury to Elliott. From the angle we were shown in real time, however, the challenge from Struijk didn't look a bad one."

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp gave an updates on Elliott's condition in his pre-match press conference ahead of AC Milan visiting Anfield on Wednesday for their Champions League group stage opener.

"I spoke to him after the game, he was in the best possible place," Klopp said on Tuesday.

"He knew would out for a while. Today he is in London and will have the surgery today," the German confirmed. "That is the next step and we wait for news on that."

Elliott himself added on social media yesterday: "Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out or sent messages to me and my family, it means so much to us.

"Also a massive thanks to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after it happened."

The teenage starlet continued: "I am now fully focused on my recovery and will give everything in my rehabilitation to be back out there as soon as I can. I know I have an incredible support network behind me at Liverpool and together we will get through this," Elliott continued.

"To all of the Liverpool fans, your support means the world to me. I’m one of you and I can’t wait to be back faster, fitter and stronger to help the team in the future.

"You'll Never Walk Alone!"

The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa talks up Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani

Marcelo Bielsa cites Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani as a key factor in his decision to remain in English football.Bielsa is in his fourth season as head coach at Elland Road after accepting Radrizzani’s challenge to help end the club’s 16-year Premier League exile in 2018.The 66-year-old Argentinian, whose side play Liverpool at home on Sunday, signed another one-year deal in August.Bielsa said: “We see how Leeds is managed, the decisions that the owner has taken, the way that the owner has managed this club is contradictory (to the norm).“He invests in the foundation, in technology for the foundation, in a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers himself 'the best player in the world' and the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as veteran striker insists 'I have nothing less than them'... despite never winning the Champions League or Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he should be considered the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over the world's greatest player. The 39-year-old Swedish striker, still going strong at AC Milan, has enjoyed a hugely successful career at nine clubs in seven countries, scoring 502 goals. Yet despite...
SOCCER
Daily Mirror

