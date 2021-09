An anonymous leader at decentralized exchange protocol Sushiswap — Maki — is set to step aside from his position with the project, according to a well-placed source. Sushiswap gatecrashed the so-called decentralized finance space last summer, piggybacking on the success of predecessors like Uniswap. DEXes provide a way for crypto traders to swap tokens peer-to-peer. Such venues have seen their volumes surge over the last year as traders flock to platforms with less regulatory oversight and more tokens than centralized counterparts.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO