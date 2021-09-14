Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, discusses Biden's push for vaccine mandates
Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Director of Science, Medicine & Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, reviewing COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering recently released studies from the CDC and what the data tells us about the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.www.ama-assn.org
Comments / 0