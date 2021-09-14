CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, discusses Biden's push for vaccine mandates

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Director of Science, Medicine & Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, reviewing COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering recently released studies from the CDC and what the data tells us about the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.

www.ama-assn.org

Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is More Protective Against COVID Than 2 Shots

As reports surface of breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals across the country, many people are concerned about just how protected they actually are against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself healthy, even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But while all three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are still working well to keep you safe from severe COVID, some people are more protected than others—and not just based on which shot they got.
AMA

Andrea Garcia, JD, on the growing shortage of ICU beds across the U.S.

Watch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Director of Science, Medicine & Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, to review COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering booster shots, end-of-summer case numbers and trends, as well as the growing shortage of ICU beds across the U.S.
pinalcentral.com

Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday. The Republican governor said Arizona will fight back but repeatedly declined to say how the state would respond. “This...
Telegraph

Missouri Republicans battle Biden's vaccine mandate

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. That drew the ire of Missouri Republicans including Gov. Mike Parson the same day, as Parson called Biden's action "an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise." The new...
Shore News Network

Here Are Some Of The Companies And Business Groups Pushing Back Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Employers and business organizations are voicing their opposition to the vaccine mandate announced last week by President Joe Biden. Biden ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to requite companies with more than 100 employees to make sure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus. The mandates received a mixed reaction from companies and business groups, with some welcoming the new rules and others expressing their opposition.
AMA

Q&A: Ochsner Health taking telehealth program to all 50 states, D.C.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the telehealth boom, Ochsner Health was already using the technology to manage chronic conditions for patients across the South and is now working to provide remote patient monitoring services in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The New Orleans-based 40-hospital system, with more than 200...
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Nick Schroer discusses President Biden’s vaccine mandate, on the Mike Ferguson Show

State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) wants Missouri’s governor to call a special session regarding President Biden’s vaccine mandate. Schroer says if Governor Parson doesn’t call one, the Legislature should call themselves into a special session. That’s difficult to do, and Schroer admits he would need support from Democratic lawmakers to do it. Representative Schroer, a member of the Missouri House Judiciary Committee, appeared live on 939’s “Mike Ferguson Show”:
AMA

L.J Tan, PhD, MS, talks about a call to action to increase adult immunizations

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, L.J Tan, PhD, MS, chief policy and partnerships officer at the Immunization Action Coalition, discusses the importance of staying up-to-date on adult immunizations and a recent call to action that explains how physicians can help.
AMA

How Permanente doctors are pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate

The urgent quest to defeat COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented rise in vaccine mandates across the country, not just at the federal level, but in hundreds of health systems and a quarter of all hospitals. The AMA supports such a move, as well as vaccine mandates among all public and private sector employers.
