Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, discusses Biden's push for vaccine mandates

As reports surface of breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals across the country, many people are concerned about just how protected they actually are against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that getting vaccinated is the best way to keep yourself healthy, even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But while all three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. are still working well to keep you safe from severe COVID, some people are more protected than others—and not just based on which shot they got.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO