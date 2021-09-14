CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ice Cube Laughs About Eminem Being An Opening Act On Up In Smoke Tour

By Joe Walker
HipHopDX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Cube was part of one of the biggest tours in Hip Hop history in 2001 in the form of the Up in Smoke Tour. Together with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, the N.W.A legend hit the road for 44 shows across the U.S. alongside other big names such as Nate Dogg, Kurupt, Warren G and Xzibit.

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 67

Hell Bound
8d ago

That's just Cube paying respect to Eminem and in the same breath realizing how great they all are.

Reply(36)
12
Beth Lindquist
8d ago

How’s Biden doing on the contract with black Americans going? I’m curious as to the progress

Reply(3)
4
chocka
8d ago

I mean u could understand them and they sold and more hits then any rapper today just saying

Reply(1)
4
Related
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Recalls Eminem's 'Terrible Experience' Filming '8 Mile'

Los Angeles, CA – 50 Cent made his return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (September 16) to promote his upcoming Black Mafia Family series. Eminem, who has a role as “White Boy Rick” in an episode on the show, was brought up and 50 talked about how he had to “put pressure on him” to join the show.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

50 Cent says he 'persuaded' Eminem to take 'BMF' role

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson says he had to persuade Eminem to take a role on his new TV series. The 46-year-old rapper, actor and producer discussed Eminem, 48, and his Starz series Black Mafia Family, aka BMF, during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Jackson told...
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Ice Cube Doesn’t Play About His Mother

Ice Cube like many other people will do anything in their power to defend and protect their mothers. There are just not many things that people will let slide when it comes to their mothers’ well-being. The legendary N.W.A. lyricist and actor details an almost deadly encounter with a drug addict who juuged his mother for $20.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren G
Person
Eminem
Person
Xzibit
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Nate Dogg
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kurupt
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Says Leaving N.W.A Was The Biggest Risk Of His Career

Ice Cube founded the BIG3 in 2017 and recently described launching the 3-on-3 basketball league as the hardest thing he’s done in his life. When HipHopDX asked the West Coast legend about the biggest risk he’s taken in his career, he said he considers parting ways with N.W.A in 1989 at the top of the list.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Responds To Trending Fan Love After Someone Tweets He Has 'Zero Joints'

Ice-T was in the middle of shooting an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit when his name became a trending Twitter topic on Thursday night (September 15). Someone who evidently isn’t entirely familiar with the Hip Hop trailblazer’s catalog tweeted, “Ice T really had zero joints but he’s still a hip hop legend. That’s amazing. Dude is an overall 48 player rating, yet he found the hall of fame,” causing a cascade of responses.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Ice Cube Reveals Leaving N.W.A Was a "Big Risk"

Ice Cube recently touched on his departure from N.W.A and why he considers the move “a big risk.”. Speaking to HipHopDX, the rapper explained that his exit from the esteemed group taught him an important and valuable lesson. “It could have went all bad from there after reaching the mountain top and you just kind of throw yourself off. So that could have went bad, but it taught me how to trust myself, trust what I see and what I believe,” Cube explained. “And I was dedicated to not letting this business change who I am.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Lil Dicky, LL Cool J And More Pay Tribute To Late “Just A Friend” Rapper Biz Markie

The 73rd Emmy’s opened with a tribute to the late rapper Biz Markie. The star studded audience got to see this tribute performed by Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, Cedric The Entertainer and more. Cedric The Entertainer, the host of the ceremony at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, opened the show by rapping the opening lines from Markie’s hit “Just A Friend”, before LL Cool J ran through the audience with lines referencing vaccines, quarantine and The Queen’s Gambit. The ceremony continued with different audience members performing the chorus of “Just A Friend,” followed by Lil Dicky who reworded the second verse in order to include references to different TV shows that were nominated including television shows like Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You and more.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up In Smoke Tour#Hiphopdx#U S Olympic Rsb
HipHopDX.com

Killer Mike Explains How Ice Cube + Too $hort's Music Inspired His Business Hustle

Prior to even becoming a rapper, Killer Mike always took an interest in the business side of life. Before he was old enough to drive, the Atlanta native purchased him and his sister shares of stocks in Delta and Coca-Cola. While appearing on B High TV, Killer Mike showered Ice Cube and Too $hort with praise for helping him get his business acumen intact.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
amomama.com

Remember Emmanuel Lewis Who Starred in 'Webster'? He's Now 50 and Has His Own Record Label

Emmanuel Lewis rose to fame on "Webster," and years after appearing on the hit '80s show, fans continue to love the 50-year-old. It’s been more than three decades since Emmanuel Lewis lit up the small screen as the title character in the '80s show “Webster.” In the show, he played a young boy adopted by an NFL pro and his wife after losing his parents.
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy