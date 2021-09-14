CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

UC Davis Reports California’s Local Meat Suppliers Struggle to Stay in Business

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattle roam on the Van Vleck ranch in Rancho Murieta, California. (Karin Higgins/UC Davis) Local meat supply chain could benefit from regulatory changes. Smaller ranchers have limited access to slaughter and processing facilities. Report suggests California create its own meat inspection program. September 14, 2021 - By Amy Quinton -...

Notice of Modifications to California’s Proposed Text Cannabis (Marijuana) Smoke and Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC) Exposure Warnings

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to Friday, October 8, 2021. September 21, 2021 - Pursuant to the requirements of Government Code section 11346.8(c), Title 1, section 44 of the California Code of Regulations, the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) is providing notice of changes made to the proposed regulations, Title 27, California Code of Regulations, sections 25607.38 – 25607.47. These proposed regulations were originally the subject of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking issued on March 19, 2021. A public hearing was held on May 10, 2021. Oral comments were received at the hearing and written comments were received during the public comment period that ended on May 24, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Meat-Processing Pause Hits California’s Smaller Butchers

DAVIS (CBS13) — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is working with UC Davis and food advocates to help meat processors after pandemic closures are causing prices to skyrocket. With thousands of small-scale processing plants closing, it’s put a pause on the state’s meat-packing industry. “If you have a single pig and you want us to process it, right now you are looking at March or April before we can get to it,” said butcher Adam Knapp. Knapp says he has wanted to expand his business, but those plans have been put on hold. Experts say it’s a problem that has been building for decades. “We need to learn how to do a bunch of things we’ve never done before – a lot faster,” said Tom Tomich with UC Davis. To try and help, UC Davis has organized a group of farmers, ranchers, small-scale processors and environmentalists to start a discussion on what needs to happen to bring meat to the table for affordable prices. Knapp says access to federal grants is easing. He has also applied for some to help expand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jano le Roux

California’s single-family zoning policy is “killing local business”

"Single-family zoning should be banned in California - it is bad for small businesses, bad for the environment, and expensive for everyone," Tracey James an economist in Mountain View shares. Newsom signed two bills into law that would support the development of infrastructures for urban housing, which is aimed at reducing California’s increasing housing cost. However, infrastructures for urban housing may worsen the economic situation in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California High-Speed Rail Authority Releases 2021 Sustainability Report – Findings Include Preserving or Restoring Over 2,300 Acres of Habitat

September 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California kicks off Climate Week 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) on Monday released its latest Sustainability. Report: Building an Equitable Future, detailing how this first-in-the nation project positively contributes to the climate change struggle and helps build the most technologically...
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock-area business owners struggle with rising meat prices

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-area business owners who spoke with KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com on Monday predicted that meat prices will continue to rise in 2022. COVID-19 caused supply chain shortages, starting with corn, which is used as feed for animals, including pigs, chickens and cows. The problem included labor shortages and the steady demand for meat.
LUBBOCK, TX
goldrushcam.com

California COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, September 20, Confirmed Cases: 4,422,085 (Up 6,193 Over Friday), – 67,612 Deaths (Up 4 Over Friday) - 23,461,596 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate: Declines to 3%

September 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,422,085 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California ISO Announces New Features Added to Energy Conservation Alerts - Flex Alert Program Now Allows Consumers to Indicate Potential Participation

September 19, 2021 - FOLSOM, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has launched an upgraded version of its popular Flex Alert voluntary energy conservation program to add direct consumer feedback and boost participation. The enhancements include an option for users to indicate their willingness to reduce electricity consumption...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Manteca Bulletin

Sacramento declares open season on single family homes in California

Single family homes are no longer a protected species in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law legislation that allows up to four housing units on “single family lots.” Cities also must allow single family lots to be split so they could be sold separately. Advocates don’t expect the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Statewide Fire Summary for Sunday, September 19, 2021

California Statewide Fire Summary for September 19, 2021. September 19, 2021 - More than 10,000 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 11 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires burning in California. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 50 new. wildfires. Since the beginning of the year, there have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nny360.com

Where’s the beef? Buying locally vs. USDA processed meat

Dear Aggie: I would like to buy beef raised locally. What is the difference between beef processed at a USDA plant and a custom processor?. There is little practical difference in beef processed at custom and USDA-inspected facilities. Both humanely slaughter the animal, eviscerate the carcass and remove the hide. Carcasses are then reduced to halves or quarters, from which more familiar cuts of meat are cut and packaged. Both custom exempt and USDA facilities process the meat under sanitary conditions to ensure food safety. The primary difference between the two types of processors relates to whether the carcass is federally inspected and where the meat can be sold.
AGRICULTURE
Sacramento Bee

California must reform meat supply chain if Sacramento wants to stay Farm to Fork capital

Amid Sacramento’s annual Farm to Fork celebration, a glaring contradiction remains: The pandemic and this summer’s ransomware attack on JBS (the world’s largest meat processor) disrupted the four industrial processors centered in the Midwest and South. Together they supply the vast majority of California’s meat. California’s small- and mid-scale livestock...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OCRegister

Business stability in California’s current economy: Letters

Re “Businesses need stability to grow” (Sept. 12):. Ms. Salinas is thinking of the need for stability in the economy to give businesses the vision to move forward. True. Do you mean like the whipsaw of rules for the restaurants in California that caused hundreds of them to go out of business? Do you mean the seemingly endless changes in mask wearing? The constant caving to the teacher’s union edicts? You use the word “interregnum” to make us think that the interim between governors would be a disaster for businesses. No it wouldn’t. They would probably be glad that there would be a period of time where your buddy wouldn’t be making any changes to anything. Stability would reign. What a concept. Sorry Salinas, maybe you see Larry Elder as someone you can’t influence so you are uneasy about him?
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

GOP's Elder concedes California recall, hints: 'Stay tuned'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defiant Larry Elder conceded his fight to become California’s next governor but indicated his first campaign might not be his last. “Stay tuned,” the Republican talk radio host told supporters. Shortly after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily beat back a recall effort to remove him...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Is teleworking here to stay?

Howard Dicus shares the August median prices for selected districts on Kauai and Hawaii Island, the only counties reporting yet. The pioneering hedge fund Renaissance Technologies has thrown in the towel in a years-long tax dispute. Howard Dicus reports. Howard's Business Report. Hawaii visitor numbers drop quickly in August. Updated:...
ECONOMY
goldrushcam.com

State Senator Mike McGuire Introduces Bill to Help Stop ‘Toxic’ Coal Train Proposal on California’s North Coast

Senator Mike McGuire: Legislation will help protect the North Coast from dangerous environmental threat. September 22, 2021 - North Coast, CA – Senator Mike McGuire introduced legislation on Tuesday to stop one of the largest environmental threats the North Coast has seen in decades — a proposal from a secret, clandestine operation, hiding behind an anonymous LLC out of Wyoming, that wants to ship millions of tons of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
goldrushcam.com

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Announces Creation of Task Force and Legislation to Ensure Every California Student Learns to Read by Third Grade

September 22, 2021 - SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a bold vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. The effort will also include a biliteracy milestone for dual-language learners.
CALIFORNIA STATE

