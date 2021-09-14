Pregnant Harlem Mom Shot Dead By Ex At Her Baby Shower

A pregnant woman was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between her the father of her unborn child and her ex-boyfriend after her baby shower in Harlem Sunday morning.

Furious Harlem community members say it’s not snitching: someone knows where the gunman is who killed a pregnant mom and residents want him off the streets.

“I helped her put her gifts in the car and I said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’” her shocked father Thurman Young , 57, told the Daily News.

“She was going to have her baby in five days. She said ‘This baby is coming in five days, Daddy, get ready’. I said ‘I’ll be ready’. That’s the last thing she said to me.”

Her two daughters, ages 15 and 6, watched in horror from the car as EMS rushed Young to Harlem Hospital, where she died.

Shanice Young , 31, was killed by a gunshot to the head, just 5 days before her due date.