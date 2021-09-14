CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastward Review (Switch) – Above Your Station

By Toby Andersen
Cover picture for the articleLong-awaited, delightful pixelart adventure Eastward is finally here. But is it all just shiny pixels, or is there substance at the end of the line? The Finger Guns Review. Eastward to the uninitiated, is a little hard to pigeonhole. It’s an action RPG, but eschews most of the genre mechanics in favour of simple Zelda-type combat. It’s an epic adventure, but one that doesn’t rely on a large party, instead framing itself much closer to The Last Of Us. Its two leads, John and Sam, are shoe-ins for Joel and Ellie respectively, but by way of a Japanese anime; John is a bearded stoic silent protagonist, proficient in frying pans and getting the job done; and his charge, Sam, is essentially a magical girl anime trope, full of boundless energy and curiosity. Like Ellie she has a destiny – the opening movie shows John finding her in a pod, and it’s clear even in the opening chapters that there is plenty afoot that involves the little energy child more than anyone could suspect.

