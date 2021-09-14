Americans support governors’ revolt against federal vaccine mandate, poll shows

US President Joe Biden was to meet Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said Biden would hold three meetings with two dozen members of Congress as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting will feature the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden was then scheduled to meet with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 54 MINUTES AGO