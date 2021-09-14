Mankato community comes out to celebrate Pride

This past Saturday, Minnesota State University, Mankato, along with many from south central Minnesota, showed up and out for Mankato pride. “Pride to me means an opportunity to unapologetically be yourself, to have wonderful experiences, and to showcase some support for the members of our community who may be having a hard time coming out and feeling comfortable,” said Joey Novak, who walked with the MNSU LGBT Center. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity to find community and spend some time with fellow queer people”