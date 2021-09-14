Coming to campus? Better be vaccinated
The Minnesota State University of Mankato has now implemented policies to monitor staff and students’ vaccination status. Starting Sept. 8 all Minnesota state employees will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or participate in weekly testing for COVID-19. All MNSU students who come to campus, live on campus, or participate in campus activities will also be required to submit their vaccination status by Oct. 4 or be subject to weekly testing.www.msureporter.com
Comments / 0