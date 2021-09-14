CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Sept. 16

By Jarleene Almenas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first pup is Storm, an 8-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a tan coat. He was featured in last week's edition and remains up for adoption. His adoption fee is $70.

