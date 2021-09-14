CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Emergent to make Providence Therapeutics potential COVID-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Emergent BioSolutions Inc signed a five-year agreement with Canadian biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics to develop and manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for about $90 million. Emergent will produce drug substances for Providence’s vaccine candidate, PTX-COVID19-B, as well as provide services for finished products such as filling the vaccine in...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Pfizer Inc#Providence Therapeutics#Reuters#Biosolutions Inc#Canadian#Moderna Inc
Fortune

J&J says COVID booster dose provides 100% protection against severe disease

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine provided 100% protection against severe disease when given two months after the first inoculation, according to widely anticipated data that suggests it increases the potency of the one-time shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mix929.com

U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

(Reuters) – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said while kicking off the two-day panel discussion on Wednesday. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson says Phase 3 trial data confirms 'strong and long-lasting' protection from COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the vaccine remained consistent and was generally well-tolerated when administered as a booster," the company said in a statement....
INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Italy triples pledge to provide other nations with COVID-19 vaccines

ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to give other countries 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the year, three times its original pledge, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. In a video message to a U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 Summit, Draghi said his government had previously promised...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Incyte gets FDA approval for atopic dermatitis drug

Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approval for INCY as the company attempts to diversify away from a prevailing over-reliance on Jakafi," J.P. Morgan analysts told investors on Wednesday morning. Information about the drug's price is expected to be disclosed at an investor call on Wednesday. Incyte's stock is down 12.5% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

J&J: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study's results haven't yet been peer-reviewed.“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J. The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

CDC committee to meet today and Thursday to again discuss BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 booster

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is set to meet Wednesday and Thursday to again discuss the science and possible administration plan for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 booster shot. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices sets out the guidelines for how vaccines should be used in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved or authorized an extra dose of the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine except in people who are immuno-compromised, and an influential FDA committee last week recommended that boosters be limited to older people and those who are at higher risk of severe disease. Some experts have suggested that the FDA decision is coming this week.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy