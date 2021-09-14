NDSU Bison Strides holds mental health and learning workshop and skills test
DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University Bison Strides recently hosted a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning (ESMHL) Workshop and Skills Test Aug. 19-22 on the NDSU campus. The event was facilitated by two PATH Intl. faculty, one from Kansas and one from Pennsylvania, for 17 attendees from eight different states.
