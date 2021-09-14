CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson begs fans for ‘more compassion & less hate’ after she’s ‘BANNED from Met Gala’

By Beth Allcock
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1S5r_0bvaP65D00

KHLOE Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson has begged fans for "more compassion and less hate" after his baby mamma was "banned" from the Met Gala 2021.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 37, was dubbed "too C List" to attend the fashion event of the year in New York, in a snub which left her to watch the glitzy ceremony at home and declare she was "not OK."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJH1g_0bvaP65D00
Khloe Kardashian's baby-daddy Tristan Thompson has begged fans for 'less hate' after his ex was 'banned' from the Met Gala 2021 Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJSUH_0bvaP65D00
Khloe was dubbed 'too C list' to attend fashion's event of the year in New York Credit: Instagram @khloekardashian

'MORE SMILING LESS WORRYING'

Shortly after the star-studded fundraiser, which was given the theme "America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at the Big Apple's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the sports ace took to his Instagram with a telling comment.

Dad of one Tristan uploaded a shot showing him fooling around topless on a beach, clutching a bottle of 818 tequila.

The booze brand is owned by Khloe's half sister, Kendall Jenner, who wowed in a semi sheer gown at this week's event.

Alongside the happy snap, Tristan wrote: "More smiling, less worrying.

"More compassion, less judgment. More blessed, less stressed.

"More love, less hate," finishing off with palm tree and sea wave Emoji icons.

Khloe, who shares daughter True with Tristan, was quick to comment: "818!!!!" as she spotted the family connection.

Met Gala 2021 live blog for the latest news and updates...

'NOT OK'

Tristan's thought-provoking mantra came hot on the heels of the Good American founder claiming she was "not OK" on her Instagram page.

Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to upload a shot of half-sibling Kendall Jenner dazzling in her plunging sheer sequin gown with matching collar, and commented: "Ate that up."

She then added: "I'm not OK" alongside an image of the Victoria's Secret catwalk queen striking a pose on the steps.

Meanwhile, not forgetting elder sister Kim's striking full-face catsuit, the mom of one re-posted a series of images from her profile.

It was in fact the first black Balenciaga catsuit Kim would wear of the night, following up in a striking all-in-one with eye shade for the after party.

The swanky event saw the biggest night in fashion brought back to New York City after being canceled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

It was previously reported how Khloe was "banned from the Met Gala for being too C List."

While her sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie frequent the red carpet event, the fellow Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum did not receive an invite.

Khloe, 37, has reportedly been barred from the star-studded evening at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art for not being famous enough.

She and sister Kourtney, 42, have apparently yet to be sent an invite to the prestigious bash, which even their mom Kris Jenner has appeared at previously.

Sources have revealed Khloe is banned from the glamorous celebration as she is unable to compete with the host of modelling, film and music stars.

Vogue's Editor in Chief Anna Wintour is said to regard the reality TV favorite as "too C-list" for the red carpet.

Despite this, it hasn't stopped Khloe from showing her support for her siblings who made it to the event in previous years .

Khloe tweeted during the last Met Gala back in 2019: "I seriously cannot get over how incredible my sisters look tonight! I'm dreaming of them!"

Radar Online revealed at the time that Khloe's lack of appearance was not due to her struggling to find a babysitter for daughter True, now three.

The outlet suggested that Khloe had been blacklisted alongside sister Kourtney, who is currently dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hello Magazine

Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world. Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Thompson, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
E! News

Here's Proof Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Growing Up Too Fast

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom. Growing like a beanstalk. True Thompson looks far older than her age (just three years old!) in an adorable new Instagram pic shared by mom Khloe Kardashian on Friday, Sept. 17. The budding supermodel tot posed in a lavender crop top tank and tulle skirt while staring into the camera. True's sparkly matching purple sandals top off the outfit, along with earrings and a shiny bracelet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
SHAPE

Khloé Kardashian Wears These Leggings When She Wants a Confidence Boost

It doesn't take a superfan to figure out that Khloé Kardashian enjoys exercising, given she's constantly sharing the details of her workout regimen on Instagram. Case in point: she posted this three-circuit video to her page last month that could have made you sweat just by watching. (See: Khloé Kardashian Served Up Serious Motivation with Her Latest Instagram Post)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
tvshowsace.com

‘Jealous’ Kendall Jenner Reveals Stormi Is Trying To Steal Her Man Devin

Kendall Jenner jokingly admits she’s a little jealous of her niece Stormi who has a big crush on her man Devin Booker. She’s talking about their adorable relationship!. Kendall Jenner has been dating her boyfriend, Devin Booker for a little bit of time now. However, it sounds like she has some competition! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, has a huge crush on Kendall’s man People reveals. Of course, it sounds pretty adorable.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#More Compassion Less#The Big Apple#Instagram Stories#Covid#Vogue
E! News

Selena Gomez Knew She'd Be "Eaten Alive" After 2018 Met Gala Self-Tanning Fail

Watch: Selena Gomez Gushes Over Costars Steve Martin & Martin Short. Selena Gomez is taking a rare walk down (fashion) memory lane. Long before the Only Murders in the Building actress starred on a hit crime show, she was thrown to the "Wolves" for her 2018 Met Gala look. While Selena is a red carpet pro and has remained a regular guest at the annual fête, she made a rookie mistake that year when she applied a little too much self-tanner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
265K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy