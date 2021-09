The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a Week 1. They were circling down the drain as early as the first half of their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens at home, as they were down 10-0 at the end of the first two quarters. But somehow, Derek Carr and company found their groove in the second half, forced overtime, and scored a wild 33-27 win, thanks in large part to tight end Darren Waller, who was also celebrating his 29th birthday while destroying defenders downfield.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO