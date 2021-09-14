CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Xiaomi Smart Glasses revealed: MicroLED display brings true AR into focus

By Jason England
laptopmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi unveiled a new pair of smart glasses called Xiaomi Smart Glasses, a smart wearable device concept with a built-in MicroLED display. Looking like a slightly chunkier version of the Edith glasses Peter Parker dons in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the concept smart device one-ups the recently announced Ray-Ban Stories (created in partnership with Facebook) with a screen for different AR implementations.

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Health And Fitness#Oled#Ray Ban Stories#Facebook#Apple Ar#Burning Man#Vr#Verge#Stuff#Bbc
lifewire.com

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Without a Remote

If you find your Roku isn't connecting to your Wi-Fi network, and you also can't seem to find your remote, you might feel completely lost on what to do. However, there is a solution. As long as you have a smartphone, you control your Roku by downloading the Roku app.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Keep Your Home Safe and Secure With One of These Outdoor Security Cameras

Outdoor home security cameras protect and monitor your home with advantages such as night vision, loud sirens and motion detection capabilities, all the while allowing you to see and capture your footage in high definition. These are not your basic, outdated, motion sensor security lights; these systems are high-tech, indoor- and outdoor-ready, weatherproofed, and allow easy remote viewing access from your phone or device. What to Look for in Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Depending on your household needs, there is a camera for everyone; it is just a matter of choosing which featured amenities are most important. The best wireless outdoor security...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
WALA-TV FOX10

Facebook Reveals Ray Ban Stories, Smart Glasses

Facebook is expanding its vision with new smart glasses called, Ray Ban Stories. The social media giant teamed up with the luxury eyewear brand for its fully fledged augmented reality spectacles. These new smart glasses can answer phone calls, listen to music, take photos, and record up to 30 seconds...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Facebook, Ray-Ban debut $299 smart glasses without any AR functionality

Facebook has finally announced its smartglasses in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. The $299 Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are available in 20 different style options and can be connected to an iOS or Android device for full functionality. Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. The smart glasses will allow users...
ELECTRONICS
Seattle Times

Facebook’s Smart Glasses Can Take Calls and Photos, Lack AR

(Bloomberg) — Facebook Inc. unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, entering a nascent wearables market with a focus on capturing photos rather than augmented reality. The social network on Thursday showed off the glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories — a direct rival to Snapchat’s Spectacles. The $299 Facebook...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Concept Specs, Design: Is It Better Than Facebook Smart Glasses?

As Facebook started its foray into wearables with its smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban--called the Ray-Ban Stories--Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has introduced its own concept smart glasses. Xiaomi's Smart Glasses shows what the company is known for: embedding smartphone capabilities in front of the wearer's eyes, Extreme Tech reported....
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Xiaomi gives us a peek into their future with their smart glasses

With the death of Google Glass, many have wondered if maybe the world isn’t quite ready for smart glasses just yet, but it seems that maybe Xiaomi could be looking to prove the world wrong. The company has recently unveiled a concept pair of smart glasses that could potentially be...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Xiaomi Smart Glasses announced as a "wearable device concept"

Xiaomi is holding a huge event tomorrow, on September 15, where we can expect to see a bunch of new phones (and perhaps even tablets). But the company also had something to show us today - weird that this didn't make it as part of the event tomorrow, or maybe Xiaomi wanted to steal some of Apple's thunder?
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

AR glasses – new visual opportunities

Those born in the ’80s and ’90s can remember science fiction films Robocop and Terminator. In that era, these films introduced the science Sci-Fi idea that showed a field of vision equipped with a gadget to determine concepts such as threat level posed by an opponent or a car’s make or model.
ELECTRONICS
International Business Times

Xiaomi Announces Its First-Ever Smart Glasses Challenging Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that it will soon release its first-ever smart glasses, an innovation set to challenge Facebook’s recently-launched wearable technology Ray-Ban Stories. The Beijing-based company made the official announcement through a blog post published on its website Tuesday. The technology will compete with Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories that enables...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy