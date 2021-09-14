Xiaomi Smart Glasses revealed: MicroLED display brings true AR into focus
Xiaomi unveiled a new pair of smart glasses called Xiaomi Smart Glasses, a smart wearable device concept with a built-in MicroLED display. Looking like a slightly chunkier version of the Edith glasses Peter Parker dons in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the concept smart device one-ups the recently announced Ray-Ban Stories (created in partnership with Facebook) with a screen for different AR implementations.www.laptopmag.com
