Andy Jurik’s ‘Strive’ is a Stimulating and Wide-Ranging Solo Collection

“I suppose I was the pretty one,” says Roger Taylor, looking back on his time as the blond, baby-faced drummer of Queen in their 1970s heyday. “It felt like a bit of a curse, actually. Because we were quite serious about our music. We didn’t want to be in [girl’s teen magazine] Jackie, we wanted to be in Melody Maker and the New Musical Express. The prettier you are, the less seriously they take you. It really is a double-edged sword. But obviously there were some advantages.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO