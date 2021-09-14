CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Jurik’s ‘Strive’ is a Stimulating and Wide-Ranging Solo Collection

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Blair Jackson. American guitarist Andy Jurik is a proud eclectic, embracing classical, pop, folk, and jazz traditions, and this album, Strive, is quite a showcase for his incredibly diverse interests. Before I had even heard a note of this superb outing, I was drawn in by the lineup of composers, which includes Ernesto Nazareth (one of my favorites), Francis Poulenc, the eerie art-rock band Radiohead, The Beatles, and Leonard Bernstein, among others.

