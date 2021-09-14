Editor’s Note: Where Is Jim Bakker Now, Now?
I FIND IT FASCINATING THAT Ken Garfield’s 2010 story, “Where Are They Now?: Jim Bakker,” is still one of the most-read stories on charlottemagazine.com. At fewer than 700 words, the article sits just below our annual “50 Best Restaurants in Charlotte” and right above “50 Things Every Charlottean Should Do” on the all-time top 10. That rank speaks to the phenomenon that was Bakker, the disgraced, Charlotte-based televangelist whose empire crumbled after sexual misconduct allegations, fraud conviction, and imprisonment in the late ’80s.www.charlottemagazine.com
Comments / 0