Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim’s Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Director General Funakoshi and Republic of Korea Special Representative Noh in Tokyo

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in Tokyo, U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim participated in a trilateral meeting with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro and Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation on the DPRK. Special Representative Kim, Special Representative Noh, and Director General Funakoshi reaffirmed the importance of a robust trilateral relationship as we work together toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

